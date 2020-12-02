Afghan govt, Taliban announce breakthrough deal to press on with peace talks

The Afghan government and Taliban representatives said on Wednesday they had reached a preliminary deal to press on with peace talks - their first written agreement in 19 years of war.
The agreement, while only laying out modalities for further discussions, is considered a major breakthrough because it will allow negotiators to move on to more substantive issues, including talks on a ceasefire.
"The procedure including its preamble of the negotiation has been finalised and from now on, the negotiation will begin on the agenda," Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan government's negotiating team, told Reuters.
The Taliban spokesman confirmed the same on Twitter.
