Peace talks: Afghan, Taliban announce breakthrough deal

Afghan govt, Taliban announce breakthrough deal to press on with peace talks

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Dec 02 2020, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 18:44 ist

The Afghan government and Taliban representatives said on Wednesday they had reached a preliminary deal to press on with peace talks - their first written agreement in 19 years of war.

The agreement, while only laying out modalities for further discussions, is considered a major breakthrough because it will allow negotiators to move on to more substantive issues, including talks on a ceasefire.

"The procedure including its preamble of the negotiation has been finalised and from now on, the negotiation will begin on the agenda," Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan government's negotiating team, told Reuters.

The Taliban spokesman confirmed the same on Twitter. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Afghanistan
Taliban
Peace talk

What's Brewing

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 