Afghan health minister tests positive for coronavirus

Afghan health minister Ferozuddin Feroz tests positive for coronavirus

AP
AP, Kabul,
  • May 08 2020, 15:40 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 15:44 ist
Ferozuddin Feroz

Afghan health minister tests positive for virus

 

Kabul, May 8 (AP) Afghan officials say the country's health minister has tested positive for the new coronavirus as the country recorded 215 new infection cases in the last 24 hours.

The ministry confirmed Friday that Ferozuddin Feroz has tested positive for the virus.

Afghanistan has recorded more than 100 deaths from the virus out of more than 3,700 confirmed cases.

According to the U.N. migration agency, more than 270,000 Afghans have returned home from Iran, the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the highly contagious virus.

The returnees are going back mostly untested and unmonitored to cities, towns and villages around the country, threatening to create a greater outbreak in Afghanistan that could overwhelm its health infrastructure wrecked by decades of war.(AP) AMS AMS

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Afghanistan
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

COVID-19 pandemic unleashing tsunami of hate: UN chief

COVID-19 pandemic unleashing tsunami of hate: UN chief

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

 