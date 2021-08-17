Emergency visa to fast-track entry to India from Afghan

Afghanistan crisis: e-Emergency X-Misc Visa to fast-track entry to India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 17 2021, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 08:56 ist
Credit: AFP

The Ministry of Home Affairs has introduced a new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” to fast-track visa applications for entry to the country in view of the situation in Afghanistan.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Taliban
MHA
India

What's Brewing

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

 