Africa gets emergency medical supplies from China's Jack Ma

Africa gets emergency medical supplies from Jack Ma

  Mar 22 2020
Founder and Chairman of Chinese internet giant Alibaba Jack Ma. (Reuters Photo)

Africa has received a much-needed coronavirus care package from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

A cargo flight containing more than 6 million medical items arrived Sunday in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

The supplies from Ma, the founder of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba, will be distributed to African countries in need of supplies to battle the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

An Ethiopian Airlines cargo flight from Guangzhou, China arrived with 5.4 million face masks, 1.08 million testing kits, 40,000 sets of protective clothing and 60,000 protective face shields, according to Ethiopian officials and the Jack Ma Foundation.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last week pledged to distribute the supplies to other countries in Africa.

Ma has sent similar shipments of medical supplies to countries in Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America. 

