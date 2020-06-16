African countries seek UN inquiry into US racism

  Jun 16 2020
An activist gather near a banner with the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' at the Constitutional Hill precinct in Johannesburg, on June 14, 2020 during a Black Lives Matter vigil. - A wave of global protests and actions have taken place in response to anti-racism sparked by the police killing of African American man George Floyd. Credits: AFP Photo

African countries are lobbying to set up a United Nations commission of inquiry into "systemic racism" and "police brutality" in the United States and other parts of the world, a draft resolution seen by Reuters shows.

The text, circulating among diplomats in Geneva but not yet formally presented, is to be considered at an urgent debate of the U.N. Human Rights Council on Wednesday.

The 47-member forum agreed on Tuesday to convene at the request of Burkina Faso on behalf of African countries after the death last month of George Floyd, an African American, in police custody in Minneapolis. His death has ignited protests worldwide.

