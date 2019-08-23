After ad ban, Pak issues warning on Indian channels

Pakistan's electronic media watchdog has warned the cable TV operators of Lahore region against airing Indian channels and content, days after it banned the airing of advertisements featuring Indian artists.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig said Tuesday that "strict" legal action will be taken if the cable operators will continue to air Indian channels, The News reported.

In a press release, Pemra said if the cable operators violated the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, "the authority will not spare any licensee and will lodge FIRs against such network operators".

Pakistan's Supreme Court had reinstated a ban on airing Indian content on TV channels in the country in October 2018.

Pemra's recent action is the latest in series of measures announced by Pakistan in reaction to India's move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month.

Soon after India's actions on Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan imposed a ban on the screening of Indian films in the country.

On August 16, Pemra announced that it has decided to ban the airing of advertisements featuring Indian artists.

Pakistan had taken a similar decision after the Balakot airstrikes by India in February this year.