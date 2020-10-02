'Agreement on US airline payroll assistance imminent'

Agreement on US airline payroll assistance imminent: Nancy Pelosi

Reuters
Reuters, Washington/Chicago,
  • Oct 02 2020, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 22:28 ist
Pelosi called on airlines to hold off on furloughs and firings "as an agreement for relief for airline workers is being reached." Credit: Reuters Photo

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that agreement is "imminent" on a deal to provide another $25 billion in government assistance to keep tens of thousands of airline workers on the job for another six months.

Pelosi said the House will either pass "bipartisan stand-alone legislation or achieve this as part of a comprehensive negotiated relief bill." She called on airlines to hold off on furloughs and firings "as an agreement for relief for airline workers is being reached."

Nancy Pelosi
Airlines
United States

