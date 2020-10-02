Agreement on US airline payroll assistance imminent: Nancy Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that agreement is "imminent" on a deal to provide another $25 billion in government assistance to keep tens of thousands of airline workers on the job for another six months.

Pelosi said the House will either pass "bipartisan stand-alone legislation or achieve this as part of a comprehensive negotiated relief bill." She called on airlines to hold off on furloughs and firings "as an agreement for relief for airline workers is being reached."