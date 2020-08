An air ambulance left Germany on Friday morning on its way to pick up Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny from hospital in Siberia, German media reported.

The rescue aircraft was dispatched from the Bavarian city of Nuremberg at 3:11 am, the Bild daily reported.

The head of a German NGO had earlier told AFP that Berlin's Charite hospital was ready to treat Navalny, who is fighting for his life after a suspected poisoning.