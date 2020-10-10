Air Canada lowers Transat buyout price

Air Canada lowers Transat buyout price to reflect Covid-19 hit

Air Canada has lowered its price to buy Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc with the deal now worth about C$188.7 million ($143.86 million), down from $720 million previously, reflecting the post-Covid-19 reduction in airline values, the companies said in a statement on Saturday.

Air Canada had secured Transat shareholders' approval for the deal last year with a sweetened C$18.00 a share bid, to bolster its leisure business.

Under revised terms of the deal, Air Canada said it will acquire all shares of Transat for C$5 per share, representing a premium of about 30.5% to Transat's last close on Friday.

"Air Canada intends to complete its acquisition of Transat, at a reduced price and on modified terms," Calin Rovinescu, chief executive officer of Air Canada said in a statement.

The deal remains subject to shareholder approval, court approval and other regulatory approvals in Canada and the European Union, Air Canada said. ($1 = 1.3117 Canadian dollars)

