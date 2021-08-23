Al-Qaeda not present in Afghanistan, says Taliban

Taliban political office spokesman Mohammed Naeem said in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Hadath TV that al-Qaeda is not present in Afghanistan and that the movement has no relationship with them.
Also read: Ashraf Ghani can return to Afghanistan: Taliban leader Khalil Haqqani
He added that talks are ongoing with the United States and other countries regarding the situation in Afghanistan, after the Islamist movement seized power in Kabul a week ago.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang
'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi
Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam
Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods
Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi
Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago
We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?
A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies