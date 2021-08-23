Al-Qaeda not present in Afghanistan, says Taliban

Al-Qaeda not present in Afghanistan, says Taliban

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Aug 23 2021, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 00:36 ist
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: AP Photo

Taliban political office spokesman Mohammed Naeem said in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Hadath TV that al-Qaeda is not present in Afghanistan and that the movement has no relationship with them.

He added that talks are ongoing with the United States and other countries regarding the situation in Afghanistan, after the Islamist movement seized power in Kabul a week ago.

