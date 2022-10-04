Aspect, Clauser, Zeilinger win Nobel Prize in Physics

Alain Aspect, John F Clauser, Anton Zeilinger win Nobel Prize in Physics

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2022, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 15:42 ist
Credit: Twitter/@NobelPrize

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 has been awarded to Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for “experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.”

The laureates in physics have conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated. The results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information.

Anton Zeilinger researched entangled quantum states. His research group has demonstrated a phenomenon called quantum teleportation, which makes it possible to move a quantum state from one particle to one at a distance.

Aspect developed a setup to close an important loophole. He was able to switch the measurement settings after an entangled pair had left its source, so the setting that existed when they were emitted could not affect the result.

Clauser built an apparatus that emitted two entangled photons at a time, each towards a filter that tested their polarisation. The result was a clear violation of a Bell inequality and agreed with the predictions of quantum mechanics.

 

