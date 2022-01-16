All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All the people taken hostage on Saturday at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, were released safely on Saturday night, Governor Texas Greg Abbott said.
"Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe," Abbott said on Twitter, more than ten hours after four people were taken hostage at Congregation Beth Israel.
January 16, 2022
