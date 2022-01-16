Texas synagogue standoff: All hostages safely released

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 16 2022, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 10:06 ist
Hostage incident at Texas synagogue, Credit: Reuters Photo

All the people taken hostage on Saturday at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, were released safely on Saturday night, Governor Texas Greg Abbott said.

"Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe," Abbott said on Twitter, more than ten hours after four people were taken hostage at Congregation Beth Israel. 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Hostage situation
Texas
World news

What's Brewing

Is interning for an influencer worth it?

Is interning for an influencer worth it?

Is Team India's frenetic pace wearing players out?

Is Team India's frenetic pace wearing players out?

Hindutva cannot produce economic growth

Hindutva cannot produce economic growth

Everyone wants to be Wordle

Everyone wants to be Wordle

DH Toon | Can someone stop this inhuman practice!

DH Toon | Can someone stop this inhuman practice!

'Bulli Bai': Sad deals and our collective failure

'Bulli Bai': Sad deals and our collective failure

Volcano erupts in Pacific, US coast under tsunami alert

Volcano erupts in Pacific, US coast under tsunami alert

 