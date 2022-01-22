All you need to know about ‘Stealth Omicron’

A sub-lineage of the dominant and highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant, BA.2 has been designated as a variant under investigation (VUI) by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Dubbed as 'Stealth Omicron', BA.2, does not have the specific mutation seen with Omicron that can help to easily distinguish it from Delta. The sub-strain is being investigated but has not been designated a variant of concern yet.

UKHSA, which monitors data related to the pandemic, said the sub-lineage shows a low number of cases in the country, with the original Omicron lineage BA.1 still dominant. A VUI designation is the initial step of investigation before being designated a variant of concern (VOC), which the original Omicron BA.1 currently is.

Also read: World breaks daily Covid case record

"It is the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate, so it's to be expected that we will continue to see new variants emerge," Dr Meera Chand, incident director at the UKHSA, told Reuters. "Our continued genomic surveillance allows us to detect them and assess whether they are significant."

The sub-lineage was designated in early December last year and as of January 10 this year, 53 sequences of BA.2 had been identified in the UK.

Which countries have reported the sub-strain so far?

Britain has sequenced 426 cases of the BA.2 sub-lineage, and the UKHSA said that while there was uncertainty around the significance of the changes to the viral genome, early analysis suggested an increased growth rate compared to the original Omicron lineage, BA.1.

UKHSA said that 40 countries had reported BA.2 sequences, with the most samples reported in Denmark, followed by India, Britain, Sweden and Singapore. In Denmark, BA.2 has grown rapidly. It accounted for 20 per cent of all Covid cases in the last week of 2021 in the UK, rising to 45 per cent in the second week of 2022.

Anders Fomsgaard, researcher at Statens Serum Institut (SSI), said he did not yet have a good explanation for the rapid growth of the sub-lineage, adding he was puzzled, but not worried.

"It may be that it is more resistant to the immunity in the population, which allows it to infect more. We do not know yet," he told broadcaster TV 2, adding that there was a possibility that people infected with BA.1 might not be immune from then catching BA.2 soon after. "It is a possibility," he said. "In that case, we must be prepared for it. And then, in fact, we might see two peaks of this epidemic."

Initial analysis made by Denmark's SSI showed no difference in hospitalisations for BA.2 compared to BA.1.

Also Read | India logs over 3.37 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 488 deaths

Other sub-strains of the Omicron variant

Scientists at the Department of Biotechnology's Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) in India had said weeks ago that the highly transmissible Omicron with three sub-variants — BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3 — is likely replacing the previously dominant Delta strain in India, pushing the daily tally of Covid cases in the country.

Among the three sub-lineages, scientists had noted a significant presence of both BA.1 and BA.2 in genome tests conducted in the country. BA.1, in particular, has been co-circulating with Delta and also replacing it in Maharashtra and several other states. BA.3 has not been detected so far in the country, media reports said.

(With agency inputs)

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH: