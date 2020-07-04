Almost third of Covid-19 samples show mutation: WHO

Almost third of Covid-19 samples show mutation, but not more severe disease - WHO

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Jul 04 2020, 00:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 00:16 ist

Almost 30% of genome sequencing data from samples of the Covid-19 virus collected by the World Health Organization have shown signs of mutation, but there is no evidence that it has led to more severe disease, a top WHO official said on Friday.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"I think it's quite widespread," Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, told Reuters on the sidelines of a briefing held by the UN journalists' association ACANU in Geneva.

The UN agency has so far collected 60,000 samples of the disease, she said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

WHO
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
United Nations

What's Brewing

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

ICMR aims to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

ICMR aims to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

RIP Saroj Khan: A choreographer par excellence

RIP Saroj Khan: A choreographer par excellence

 