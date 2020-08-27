Americans 'won't be safe' if Biden wins US presidential election: Mike Pence

US Vice President Mike Pence has warned Americans that violence will spread in their cities if Democrat Joe Biden, a "Trojan horse" for the radical left, wins the presidential election against Donald Trump in November.

Pence, 61, formally accepted the Republican Party's vice-presidential nomination on the third night of the National Republican Convention on Wednesday as Republican supporters in Baltimore, Maryland, cheered, "Four more years."

Launching a frontal attack against Biden in his acceptance speech, Pence said the Democratic Party's presidential candidate against President Trump has been a "cheerleader" for communist China and would be nothing more than a "Trojan horse" for a radical left.

“The choice is clear to bring America all the way back, we need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House,” he said.

Pence said that he has been watching Trump enduring unrelenting attacks and fighting to keep the promises he made to the American people.

“So, with gratitude for the confidence President Donald Trump has placed in me, the support of our Republican Party, and the grace of God, I humbly accept your nomination to run and serve as Vice President of the United States,” Pence said.

Biden would double down on the very policies that are leading to unsafe streets and violence in America’s cities, he said.

"The hard truth is... you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America," the vice president warned the voters.

Trump and Pence are being challenged by Biden and his running mate Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party in the November 3 presidential election.

Portraying President Trump as a protector of the nation, Pence said the US needs four more years of his administration in these challenging times.

“In these challenging times… our country needs a president who believes in America. Who believes in the boundless capacity of the American people to meet any challenge, defeat any foe, and defend the freedoms we all hold dear," he said.

He spoke amid nightly protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin on Sunday.

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot Jacob Blake Blake, 29, multiple times in the back, reigniting protests against racism and police brutality that erupted across the US earlier in the year after the death of George Floyd.

"President Trump and I will always support the right of Americans to peaceful protest, but rioting and looting is not peaceful protest, tearing down statues is not free speech. Those who do so will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Pence said.

Last week, Biden didn't say one word about the violence and chaos engulfing cities across this country, he said.

"Let me be clear: the violence must stop -- whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha. Too many heroes have died defending our freedoms to see Americans strike each other down," the vice president said.

"We will have law and order on the streets of America," he said.

He also criticised Biden for saying there is an "implicit bias" against minorities and "systemic racism" in the US.

“Joe Biden has been a cheerleader for communist China – wants to repeal all the tariffs that are levelling the playing field for American workers and actually criticised President Trump for suspending all travel from China at the outset of this pandemic,” he said.

In his address, Pence tore apart each and every policy of Biden, who has nearly five decades of public life including decades as US Senator and eight years as vice president of the United States.

He said if voters want a president who “falls silent when our heritage is demeaned or insulted,” Pence said, then Trump is “not your man.”

“When you consider their agenda it’s clear: Joe Biden would be nothing more than a Trojan horse for a radical left. The choice in this election has never been clearer and the stakes have never been higher,” Pence said.

Pence said the choice in this election is whether America remains America.

"It’s whether we will leave to our children and our grandchildren a country grounded in our highest ideals of freedom, free markets, and the inalienable right to life and liberty — or whether we will leave to our children and grandchildren a country that is fundamentally transformed into something else,” Pence said.

Noting that the country as its crossroads, Pence said that while Trump set the nation on a path to freedom and opportunity from the very first day of this administration, Biden would set America on a path of socialism and decline.

In a city known for talkers, President Trump is a doer, he said.

"Few presidents have brought more independence, energy, and determination to that office, Pence said.

He said America is passing through a time of testing.

At the root of the agenda of the Democrats, Pence alleged, is the belief that America is driven by envy, not aspiration — that millions of Americans harbour ill-will toward their neighbours, instead of loving neighbours as themselves.

“The radical left believes the federal government must be involved in every aspect of our lives to correct those American wrongs," he said.

“Their agenda is based on government control; our agenda is based on freedom,” Pence said. “Where President Trump cut taxes—Joe Biden wants to raise taxes by nearly USD 4 trillion,” he added.

President Trump along with the First Lady Melania made a surprise attendance at the event. Trump will deliver his acceptance speech on Thursday at the end of the four-day Republican National Convention.