Andhra Pradesh to set up pediatric wards, construct specialty children hospitals

In preparation for the Covid-19 third wave that is predicted to affect children more, the YSRCP government has decided to set up pediatric wards in all the teaching hospitals of the state.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy also wants to establish three specialty children care hospitals. The three pediatric care centres are proposed to come up at Visakhapatnam, Guntur/Vijayawada and Tirupati with Rs 180 crore allocated for construction of each facility.

Reddy asked the officials to equip the PHCs and area hospitals with all the requirements, in order to provide treatment to children wherever needed. “Procure all the required medicines, equipment in advance. Focus should be on setting up oxygen generation plants in the hospitals.”

On Monday, CM Reddy reviewed the pandemic situation in AP and the threat posed by the third wave.

While stating that there is no scientific evidence yet about the third wave and the effect it could show on the younger lot, health officials presented the CM with the case estimations, resources needed, etc., in such a scenario.

The CM directed officials to recruit more doctors and launch a training programme for the ASHA, health workers, etc. to detect early symptoms among the children. “Parents should also be sensitised about the possible third wave and its threat to children. Private hospitals should also be prepared in advance.”

Reddy ordered proper distribution of the food material under YSR Sampoorna Poshana and also the Gorumudda schemes.

Covid-19 curfew extended; new cases decline:

The Covid-19 curfew in Andhra Pradesh has been extended till June 20, with relaxation allowed between 6 am to 2 pm from June 11. Government offices would operate within those hours.

Meanwhile, the new daily cases have fallen below the five thousand-mark on Monday. Out of the 64,800 samples tested from Sunday to Monday morning, positive cases detected were 4,872. Active cases in the state are 1,14,510.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the positivity rate has declined to 10.73 percent, from 25.56 percent on May 16, while recovery rate has improved to 92.33 percent.

Reddy, however, asked the health machinery to stay alert. “All the precautionary measures should be in place till the situation is completely under control.” Meanwhile, 1,551 black fungus cases were registered in AP till now, of which 98 patients succumbed.

The Telangana cabinet is scheduled to meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday to discuss the Covid-19 situation and take a decision on extending the lockdown.