Angry Muslims pelt stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib

Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib in Pakistan stormed Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, on Friday and pelted stones at the Gurudwara, according to multiple reports.

The locals were agitated by the of Sikh’s opposition to the alleged ‘forcible’ conversion of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur to Islam and her marriage to a Muslim boy, according to reports.

Jagjit Kaur had taken up Islam and married a local boy Mohammad Hassan in Nankana Sahib.

Her family members lodged complaint against Hassan to the police, alleging that he kidnapped Kaur and forced her to marry him.

Police arrived at the premises to control the vandalism, according to reports.

The vandalism at the revered Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was strongly condemned by India's MEA, who said in a statement, "India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place."

"We call upon the government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community," the MEA added.

