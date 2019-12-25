Angry Russian drops his Mercedes SUV from helicopter

People vent out frustrations by various methods. Distractions, exercise, some even throw, break or even burn items.

This Russian vlogger, who goes by the name Moroz Igor, upped the game to another level. He dropped his $270, 000 worth Mercedes AMG G63 from a helicopter from a height of 1,000 feet, out of frustration.

Igor said that he had a dream of buying a Mercedes AMG G63. He bought it in March 2018, and has been a nightmare for him since then, according to reports.

According to Kolesa, he and his friend fought over a contract, with Moroz vowing to destroy his AMG G-Wagen in a very specific way if he lost said deal.

Since the promise went in favour of Igor, he had to hold his promise and found a way to smash the Mercedes-Benz from a high altitude, according to Kolesa. The Russian police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The pair found an airport willing to accommodate their unusual request in Petrozavodsk, the Republic of Karelia, according to Carscoops.

He also said that the Mercedes broke down every month. The car stayed at the dealer held it for almost a month and the dealer also refused to repair some of the faults under warranty, according to Carscoops.

The video is now viral, with about 13 lakh views and counting. Here is the vlogger's documentation of the massive vehicle reduced to scrap within minutes: