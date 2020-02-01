Coronavirus: Apple to shut down stores in China

Apple to shut down all official stores in Chinese mainland due to virus outbreak

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 01 2020, 13:12pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 13:12pm ist

Apple Inc on Saturday said it has decided to shut down all of its official stores in mainland China until Feb 9., as fears over the coronavirus outbreak mounted and the death toll more than doubled to over 250 from a week ago.

Apple did not immediately respond to further request for comment.

Apple
China
Wuhan Virus
Coronavirus
