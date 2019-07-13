Area 51 raid event goes viral on Facebook

More than half a million people are planning to gather in a remote location of Nevada and raid Area 51 on September 20, according to a viral event on Facebook.

SmyleeKun, a popular video gamer, created the event, named: "Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us". The event's description says: "We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let's see them, aliens."

While, SmyleeKun said it was a joke, but as soon as he uploaded the post it was liked and shared by many and more than 540,000 people showed their interest.

Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews, speaking to the Washington Post, said: "Area 51 is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces.” She further added that the U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.

Though many media outlets have published about the event saying it is not intended to be taken seriously, yet it is not sure how many people will turn up.

Area 51, is a US base camp in Nevada and is kept secretive. Many conspiracy theorists believe it to be a base camp to research and contact extraterrestrial beings. The site is believed to house an alien spacecraft that supposedly crashlanded in 1947 in Roswell, New Mexico.