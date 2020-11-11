Armenian police make arrests at protest against Karabakh peace deal

Armenian police arrested demonstrators in the capital Yerevan on Wednesday as anger mounted over Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's decision to sign a controversial peace deal with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Also read: Chaos inside Armenia parliament as protesters denounce ceasefire

An AFP correspondent at the scene said more than one hundred protesters had gathered in central Yerevan shouting "Nikol the traitor," adding that police had detained demonstrators including high-profile opposition figure Gagik Tsarukyan.