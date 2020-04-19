Pompeo slams arrest of Hong Kong activists

Arrests of Hong Kong activists 'deeply concerning', says Mike Pompeo

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Apr 19 2020, 07:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 07:37 ist

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday criticized the arrests of several high-profile democracy campaigners in Hong Kong, saying they were "deeply concerning."

Earlier in the day, police in the Asian financial hub rounded up 15 activists on charges related to massive demonstrations that rocked the city last year.

"Arrests of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are deeply concerning -- politicized law enforcement is inconsistent with universal values of freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly," Pompeo said in a tweet.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mike Pompeo
United States
Hong Kong
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 