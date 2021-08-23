Ashraf Ghani's brother swears allegiance to Taliban

Ashraf Ghani's brother swears allegiance to Taliban

The allegiance comes as the Taliban leadership is yet to fill the political vacuum but reiterates that speedy negotiations are ongoing in this regard

IANS
IANS,
  • Aug 23 2021, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 08:31 ist
Hashmat Ghani, who is also head of the Grand Council of Kuchi (nomads) in Afghanistan, did not have any official position during the eight-year tenure of Ashraf Ghani. Credit: IANS Photo

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's brother Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai has sworn allegiance to the Taliban.

Hashmat Ghani, who is also head of the Grand Council of Kuchi (nomads) in Afghanistan, did not have any official position during the eight-year tenure of Ashraf Ghani.

In a video clip aired from the ceremony in Kabul, it is seen that Hashmat Ghani is pledging allegiance to Khalil-ur-Rahman, a key member of the Taliban, Afghan media reported.

Read | Ashraf Ghani can return to Afghanistan: Taliban leader Khalil Haqqani

Earlier, Afghan government provincial governor and national police commanders had also promised to be cooperating with the Taliban as they grabbed control over Afghanistan.

The allegiance comes as the Taliban leadership is yet to fill the political vacuum but reiterates that speedy negotiations are ongoing in this regard.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ashraf Ghani
Afghanistan
Taliban
World news

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Kejriwal to inaugurate Delhi's 1st smog tower

DH Toon | Kejriwal to inaugurate Delhi's 1st smog tower

New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

 