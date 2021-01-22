'EU delivery volumes of Astra vaccine to fall short'

Astrazeneca says initial EU delivery volumes of Covid-19 vaccine to fall short

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 22 2021, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 23:20 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

AstraZeneca said initial deliveries to the European Union of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Oxford University will fall short of the targeted volumes because of a glitch in production.

"Initial volumes will be lower than originally anticipated due to reduced yields at a manufacturing site within our European supply chain," a company spokesman said in a written statement, declining to provide details.

"We will be supplying tens of millions of doses in February and March to the European Union, as we continue to ramp up production volumes," he added. He would not provide the initial volume target.

A decision on the EU's regulatory approval of the compound has been expected for the end of January.

AstraZeneca
EU
Europe
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Vaccination
Vaccine

