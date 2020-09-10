AstraZeneca vaccine trial pause a 'wake-up call', says WHO

AstraZeneca's pause of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus after the illness of a participant is a "wake-up call" but should not discourage researchers, the World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist said on Thursday.
"This is a wake-up call to recognise that there are ups and downs in clinical development and that we have to be prepared," Soumya Swaminathan told a virtual briefing from Geneva.
"We do not have to be discouraged. These things happen."
