At least 1 dead, 24 wounded in firing at US car show

At least 1 dead 24 wounded in firing at US car show

One person was detained but authorities did not release details about the gunman or a possible motive for the shooting

International New York Times
International New York Times,
  • Mar 20 2022, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 21:42 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

One person was killed and at least 24 others, including children, wounded in a shooting at a car show in Arkansas on Saturday night, authorities said.

State troopers were dispatched to Dumas, Arkansas, a city of 4,000 people about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock, around 7.25 pm, said Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the State Police. One person was in custody, and authorities are searching for “others who may have been firing into the crowd of people,” the State Police said in a statement.

Authorities did not immediately release details about the gunman or a possible motive for the shooting.

The gunfire took place at a car show put on by the Hood-Nic Foundation, a local nonprofit that offers tutoring, backpacks and scholarships to first-time college students, according to its website.

Also Read — Three injured in Miami Beach Spring Break shooting

Kris Love-Keys, chief development officer for the Hood-Nic Foundation, said in a statement Sunday morning that the children who were shot were “stable and doing OK.” She did not state how many children were shot.

The group, which promotes non-violence, said on Facebook that it was “heartbroken and in shock” at the shooting and that it would release more information as it became available. The post also asked people to report information about the shooting to authorities.

Wallace McGehee, the car show’s organiser, told television station KARK on Saturday night during the shooting that he was running and trying to “get kids out of the way.”

“When bullets start flying, they don’t” have a name on them, he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

US
World news

What's Brewing

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

 