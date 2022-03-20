At least 1 dead, 24 wounded in firing at US car show

One person was killed and at least 24 others, including children, wounded in a shooting at a car show in Arkansas on Saturday night, authorities said.

State troopers were dispatched to Dumas, Arkansas, a city of 4,000 people about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock, around 7.25 pm, said Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the State Police. One person was in custody, and authorities are searching for “others who may have been firing into the crowd of people,” the State Police said in a statement.

Authorities did not immediately release details about the gunman or a possible motive for the shooting.

The gunfire took place at a car show put on by the Hood-Nic Foundation, a local nonprofit that offers tutoring, backpacks and scholarships to first-time college students, according to its website.

Kris Love-Keys, chief development officer for the Hood-Nic Foundation, said in a statement Sunday morning that the children who were shot were “stable and doing OK.” She did not state how many children were shot.

The group, which promotes non-violence, said on Facebook that it was “heartbroken and in shock” at the shooting and that it would release more information as it became available. The post also asked people to report information about the shooting to authorities.

Wallace McGehee, the car show’s organiser, told television station KARK on Saturday night during the shooting that he was running and trying to “get kids out of the way.”

“When bullets start flying, they don’t” have a name on them, he said.

