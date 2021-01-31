Over 1,000 detained at protests in Russia: Monitor

At least 1,000 detained at Russia-wide protests: Monitor

  • Jan 31 2021, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 16:46 ist

 Police detained more than 1,000 people including dozens in Moscow during demonstrations across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a monitor said.

The OVD-Info monitor said that 1,009 people had been detained, including 142 in Moscow where protesters were gathering in various locations after police locked down access to the city centre.

