At least 15 killed, nine injured in nursing home fire in Ukraine

The fire broke out in the afternoon on the second floor of the two-storey building

Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jan 21 2021, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 20:53 ist
Firefighters work at the site of a fire in a nursing home in Kharkiv. Credit: AFP Photo

At least 15 people were killed and nine injured in a fire in a nursing home in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian state emergency service said on Thursday.

The fire broke out in the afternoon on the second floor of the two-storey building. There were 33 people inside, the service said.

The service published a photo of the building with bars on the windows of the first floor. Smoke could be seen coming from the broken windows of the second floor.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the interior minister to open and take charge of an inquiry into the incident. 

