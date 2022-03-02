At least 21 killed, 112 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv: Ukrainian official

At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the last 24 hours, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Wednesday.
The authorities have said Russian missile attacks hit the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Climate change to uproot millions in Asia, says UN
NZ police move to end anti-vaccine mandate protests
Five healthy and delicious spice and herb infusions
Facelift for Empire Theatre
DH Toon | 'IAF should land at poll-bound states'
Students stuck at Ukraine border complain of racism
In Pics | Countries with most nuclear weapons
Ukraine war could affect Nobel Peace prize nominations
India’s Silicon Valley B'luru is minting millionaires