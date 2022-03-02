At least 21 killed, 112 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv

At least 21 killed, 112 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv: Ukrainian official

The authorities have said Russian missile attacks hit the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv, Ukraine,
  • Mar 02 2022, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 13:52 ist
Firefighters extinguishing a fire in the Kharkiv regional police department building, which is said was hit by recent shelling, in Kharkiv. Credit: AFP Photo

At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the last 24 hours, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Wednesday.

The authorities have said Russian missile attacks hit the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
Russia
World news

What's Brewing

Climate change to uproot millions in Asia, says UN

Climate change to uproot millions in Asia, says UN

NZ police move to end anti-vaccine mandate protests

NZ police move to end anti-vaccine mandate protests

Five healthy and delicious spice and herb infusions

Five healthy and delicious spice and herb infusions

Facelift for Empire Theatre

Facelift for Empire Theatre

DH Toon | 'IAF should land at poll-bound states'

DH Toon | 'IAF should land at poll-bound states'

Students stuck at Ukraine border complain of racism

Students stuck at Ukraine border complain of racism

In Pics | Countries with most nuclear weapons

In Pics | Countries with most nuclear weapons

Ukraine war could affect Nobel Peace prize nominations

Ukraine war could affect Nobel Peace prize nominations

India’s Silicon Valley B'luru is minting millionaires

India’s Silicon Valley B'luru is minting millionaires

 