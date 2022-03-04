At least 30 dead, 56 hurt in mosque blast in Peshawar

At least 30 dead, 56 hurt in mosque blast in Pakistan's Peshawar

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 04 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 15:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

At least 30 have been killed and 56 wounded in a blast at a mosque in northwest Pakistani provincial capital of Peshawar, a police official said Friday.

More to follow...

Pakistan
Peshawar
blast
World news

