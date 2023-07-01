At least 48 killed in road accident in western Kenya

At least 48 killed in road accident in western Kenya

The accident is one of the most deadly on Kenya's roads in recent years.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 01 2023, 06:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 06:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 48 people were killed in a road accident in Londiani, western Kenya, on Friday evening when a lorry carrying a shipping container veered off the road and ploughed into several vehicles, police and witnesses said.

Footage of the accident's aftermath carried by local broadcasters showed the twisted wreckages of cars and motorbikes alongside damaged minibuses and trucks.

Regional police commander Tom Odera said the death toll stood at 48 on Friday evening.

"I saw a speeding oncoming trailer. I swerved and escaped hitting him head-on. The person who was behind me thought I wanted to buy something. He overtook me and that is when he was hit. The trailer went off the road and hit other vehicles," said Peter Otieno, a driver.

"I saw about 20 bodies with my own eyes. There were other bodies that were under the vehicle.

The Kenya Red Cross said the lorry rammed more than six vehicles and ran over pedestrians. More than 20 casualties were taken to local hospitals, the Red Cross said.

"The country mourns with the families who have lost loved ones in a horrific road accident in Londiani," Kenyan President William Ruto wrote in a tweet.

"It is distressing that some of the fatalities are young people with a promising future and business people who were on their daily chores."

The accident is one of the most deadly on Kenya's roads in recent years. Last year 34 people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Africa
Kenya
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

DH Toon | Rahul maligning Delhi from...own soil

DH Toon | Rahul maligning Delhi from...own soil

Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy

Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

 