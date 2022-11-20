At least 5 killed in nightclub shooting in Colorado

At least 5 killed in nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs

In a statement on its Facebook page, Club Q said it was 'devastated by the senseless attack on our community'

A police officer sits in their vehicle while responding to a mass shooting at the Club Q gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. Credit: Reuters Photo

At least five people were killed and 18 injured late Saturday in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, police said early Sunday.

Lt Pamela Castro, a public information officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department, said at a news conference outside the nightclub, Club Q, that the investigation was only beginning and that the number of victims was subject to change. She added that the victims had been taken to multiple area hospitals.

After police received an initial call about an active shooting at 11:57 pm, Castro said, officers entered the club and took into custody an individual they believed to be a suspect. The suspect was also injured and was being treated at a hospital, Castro said.

Also Read | 3 dead in University of Virginia shooting; suspect sought

In a statement on its Facebook page, Club Q said it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community.”

The club added, “We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

The shooting at Club Q adds to a series of attacks targeting LGBTQ venues in the United States. In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, after proclaiming allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group.

