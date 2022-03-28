At least 5K dead in Mariupol since start of Russian invasion: Ukraine official

Since start of Russia war, at least 5K dead in Mariupol

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 28 2022, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 21:41 ist
Credit: AP Photo

At least 5,000 people have died in the besieged port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion last month, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP Monday.

"About 5,000 people were buried, but the burials stopped 10 days ago because of continued shelling," Tetyana Lomakina, a presidential adviser now in charge of humanitarian corridors, told AFP by phone, adding that as many as 10,000 people may have died.

