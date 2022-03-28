At least 5K dead in Mariupol since start of Russian invasion: Ukraine official

At least 5,000 people have died in the besieged port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion last month, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP Monday.
"About 5,000 people were buried, but the burials stopped 10 days ago because of continued shelling," Tetyana Lomakina, a presidential adviser now in charge of humanitarian corridors, told AFP by phone, adding that as many as 10,000 people may have died.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN
The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate
No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees
SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule
In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say
Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?