At least 8 dead in crowd surge at Texas music festival

At least 8 dead in crowd surge at Texas music festival

The second day of the music festival has been cancelled

AFP
AFP,
  • Nov 06 2021, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 13:18 ist
Screengrab of a video of police vehicles parked outside the music festival. Credit: Twitter/@rawsalerts

At least eight people were killed and many were injured in a crush during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival on Friday in Houston, officials said.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña confirmed the casualty figures at an early morning news conference outside NRG Park.

The crush occurred at around 9 or 9:15 pm when the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, CBS News-affiliate KHOU 11 News Houston said.

The fire department transported 17 people to hospitals, the channel said, adding 11 of those transported were in cardiac arrest.

The crush occurred when the crowd surged during a set by rapper Travis Scott, the Houston Chronicle said.

A crowd of 50,000 showed up for the two-day event, the paper added. The second day of the festival has been cancelled.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Texas
US news
United States
World news

What's Brewing

In Pics: Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India

In Pics: Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India

'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20 WC

'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20 WC

To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores

To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

 