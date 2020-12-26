At least eight climbers killed in Iran, more missing after heavy snowfall

Eight climbers killed in Iran after heavy snowfall

Several climbers remain unaccounted for since Friday when two deaths were reported

Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

At least eight climbers have died and several more are missing in mountains north of Iran's capital Tehran after heavy snowfall and a blizzard, state television reported on Saturday.

Several climbers remain unaccounted for since Friday when two deaths were reported, while the number reported as missing has increased as concerned families contact the authorities, the broadcaster said.

Local news agency reports said the number of people unaccounted for could be as high as 12.

Search and rescue efforts were halted for the night and would resume on Sunday, the report added.

Tehran lies at the foot of the Alborz mountain range which has several ski resorts. Heavy snow and winds in several parts of the country have closed many roads. 

