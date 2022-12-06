At least five killed in blast in Afghanistan's Balkh

At least five people were killed when a blast hit a vehicle carrying employees of an oil company in northern Afghanistan, police said on Tuesday.
"Today around 7 am a blast took place in... Balkh on a bus, which belonged to Hairatan Oil employees," said Mohammad Asif Wazeri, police spokesman for northern Balkh province, adding that at least four people were also injured in the explosion.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast. Several attacks have taken place in urban centres in recent months in Afghanistan, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA Orion flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
Excerpt from Rushdie novel out 4 months after stabbing
B'luru: Combing ops on, but leopards play hide & seek
DH Toon | Modi works a lot for India, says brother
'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year
Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup
What’s in a name? The prejudice of our times
‘I was starved and tortured, but I keep fighting.’