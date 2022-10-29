Attack on Nancy Pelosi's home was 'not a random act'

Attack on Nancy Pelosi's home was 'not a random act', police say

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 29 2022, 07:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 07:19 ist
Members of law enforcement work outside the home of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Credit: Reuters Photo

An attack on the husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at their San Francisco home was not a random attack, police said on Friday.

"This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it's wrong," San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told a news conference. Scott declined to comment further on a possible motive for the assault.

