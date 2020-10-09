Australia sees no Covid-19 death for second day

Australia records second day without Covid-19 death for first time in three months

Reuters
Reuters, Reuters,
  • Oct 09 2020, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 14:22 ist
A healthcare worker tests a patient for Covid-19 at a testing facility near Melbourne Credit: Reuters Photo

 Australia reported its second straight day without any Covid-19 deaths on Friday, the longest stretch without any fatalities from the virus in three months.

Australian states and territories reported 16 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 28 on Thursday, and no deaths for two days, the first time Australia has gone 48 hours without a Covid-19 death since July 11.

The results cement optimism that Australia has contained a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The country's second most populous state Victoria, the epicentre of Australia's Covid-19 outbreak, said they now have less than 200 active infections.

"These are the results that come from a really determined effort to defeat this second wave," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

Australia has reported more than 27,000 coronavirus infections and about 900 deaths - far fewer than many other developed countries. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Australia
COVID-19
Coroanvirus
Death

What's Brewing

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

What’s special about bat viruses?

What’s special about bat viruses?

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

 