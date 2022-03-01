Australian PM Scott Morrison diagnosed with Covid-19

AP
AP,
  • Mar 01 2022, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 22:03 ist
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday but will continue his official duties while isolating.

“I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week,” Morrison said in a statement.

He said would continue working as prime minister, focusing on the government's responses to the Ukraine war and devastating floods on Australia's east coast. He is isolating in his official Sydney residence.

Morrison held a news conference with Defense Minister Peter Dutton earlier Tuesday in which the government promised $50 million in missiles, ammunition and other military hardware for Ukraine.

Dutton became the first governing party lawmaker to be infected with Covid-19 during a Washington, DC, visit in March 2020. He will be required to isolate for a week. 

