Australian surfer survives great white shark attack

Australian surfer survives great white shark attack

I got a glimpse of the shark as it let go and disappeared, he recalled

AFP
AFP, Sydney,
  • Dec 07 2020, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2020, 14:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

An Australian surfer told Monday how he managed to paddle back to shore and walk hundreds of meters to get help after being attacked by a great white shark.

The 29-year-old said he had been enjoying a "normal days surfing" on Sunday on Kangaroo Island -- off Australia's southern coast -- when he had a sensation of "being hit by a truck" on his left side.

"It bit me around my back, buttock and elbow and took a chunk out of my board," the surfer said in a statement.

"I got a glimpse of the shark as it let go and disappeared."

Police said a member of the public took the man from D'Estrees Bay and was met by paramedics while on route to the island's main city of Kingscote.

Ambulance leader Michael Rushby told Nine News he helped stabilize the man, who was suffering from "serious lacerations" before organising an emergency airlift to the mainland.

South Australia Police said the man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"I'm feeling incredibly lucky and grateful, and I'm optimistic I'll make a full recovery," the man said in his statement.

There have been eight fatal shark attacks in Australian waters so far this year, according to statistics maintained by the Taronga Conservation Society Australia.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Great White Shark
Australia
Surfing

What's Brewing

4 movies to watch if you are excited about ‘Durgamati’

4 movies to watch if you are excited about ‘Durgamati’

Here's a list of 10 notable quotes of 2020

Here's a list of 10 notable quotes of 2020

California men take credit for Pine Mountain monolith

California men take credit for Pine Mountain monolith

Jupiter, Saturn head for closest alignment in 800 years

Jupiter, Saturn head for closest alignment in 800 years

The Lead: Nagathihalli Chandrashekar on cinema

The Lead: Nagathihalli Chandrashekar on cinema

All about colour coding of health insurance plans

All about colour coding of health insurance plans

 