Austrian Chancellor thanks PM Modi; vows to protect open society, democracy together

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed India’s support to Austria to combat terrorism in the wake of the killing of four people in Vienna, the Chancellor of the Central European nation, Sebastian Kurz, thanked him and vowed to defend “open societies and democratic values” together.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” Modi posted on Twitter, after a terrorist shot four people dead and injured several others before being killed by police personnel in Vienna.

Kurz replied to the Prime Minister’s tweet. “Thank you very much for your kind words of solidarity and support! This means a lot to us in these difficult times. #Austria will not be intimidated by such horrific acts of terror. Together we will defend our open societies and democratic values,” tweeted the Chancellor of Austria.

The Embassy of India in Vienna got in touch with local authorities immediately after the attack to ensure safety of the country’s citizens living in the capital and other cities of Austria. It also alerted Indians in Austria to exercise caution as the terrorists might still be at large.

“The Embassy would like to assure the Indian community in Vienna that we are in touch with authorities for your safety. All are advised to exercise caution since terrorists may still be at large,” the Embassy of India in Vienna posted on Twitter.

The Embassy of Austria in New Delhi also announced that it would remain closed for the public till November 11. "We ask for your understanding," a spokesperson of the embassy in New Delhi stated.