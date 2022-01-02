Bags with beef hung outside three temples in Bangladesh

Plastic bags containing raw beef were hung on the doors of three Hindu temples and a house in Gendukuri village of Bangladesh's Hatibandha Upazila.

Dilip Kumar Singh, President of the Hatibandha Upazila Puja Udjapan Parishad told IANS that the bags were found on Friday night on the doors of the Gendukuri Camp Para Sri Sri Radha Govinda Mandir, Gendukuri Kuthipara Kali Mandir, Gendukuri Battala Kali Mandir and in the house of one Monindranath Barman.

He said that four complaints have been filed at Hatibandha Police Station.

Hatibandha Police Station officer-in-charge Ershadul Alam told IANS that they are investigating the incident. "All involved will be brought to book," he said on Saturday.

Local Hindus gathered at Sri Sri Radha Govinda temple in the village to protest the incident. They said their religious sentiments were hurt and that they would continue the protest until the culprits were arrested.

The locals apprised the police of the issue. After visiting the spot, Singh said: "Police have assured us that the culprits will be arrested."

He said they suspect the incident could be linked to the local union polls held on December 26.

