Bail set at $1 mn for cop charged with Floyd murder

Bail set at $1 million for policeman charged with George Floyd murder

AFP
AFP,
  • Jun 09 2020, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 00:42 ist

A Minneapolis judge set a $1 million bail for police officer Derek Chauvin Monday as he made his first court appearance charged with the murder of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death sparked nationwide protests.

Chauvin, who was filmed on May 25 pressing his knee on handcuffed Floyd's neck until he expired, appeared by video from Minnesota state prison to face charges of one count of second degree murder, one count of third degree murder, and one count of manslaughter.

In a procedural hearing that did not require Chauvin, 44, to submit a plea, the judge in the Hennepin County District Court set his bail at $1 million with conditions, and $1.25 million without conditions.

Meeting the conditions would require him to surrender his firearms, not work in law enforcement or security in any capacity, and have no contact with the family of Floyd.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United States
bail
Racism
Police Brutality

What's Brewing

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

 