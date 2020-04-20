Bandits kill 47 people in north of Nigeria: Police

Bandits killed 47 people in coordinated attacks against several farming villages in Katsina State, northern Nigeria, the president's office and local police said Sunday.

Men mounted on motorbikes carried out "organised and simultaneous attacks", Katsina state police spokesman Gambo Isah said in a statement.

The predawn raids happened on Saturday in villages in the Dutsenma, Danmusa and Safana districts, he added.