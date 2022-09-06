'Bangladesh is India's biggest development partner,' says PM Modi as both countries exchange MOUs

India and Bangladesh exchanged MoUs in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Delivering a joint statement on the occassion PM Modi said that Bangladesh is India's biggest development and trade partner.

Addressing joint press meet with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. https://t.co/6bnJ1zjwVF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2022

"Last year, we celebrated 50 years of Bangladesh's independence. We also celebrated the first 'Maitri Divas'. India-Bangladesh relationship will achieve new heights in the coming time," PM Modi said.

More to follow...