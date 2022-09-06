'Bangladesh is India's biggest development partner,' says PM Modi as both countries exchange MOUs

Bangladesh India's biggest development partner: PM Modi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 06 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 13:55 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANINews

India and Bangladesh exchanged MoUs in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Delivering a joint statement on the occassion PM Modi said that Bangladesh is India's biggest development and trade partner.

"Last year, we celebrated 50 years of Bangladesh's independence. We also celebrated the first 'Maitri Divas'. India-Bangladesh relationship will achieve new heights in the coming time," PM Modi said.

More to follow...

