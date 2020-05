Bangladesh's development coach Ashiqur Rahman tests positive for coronavirus

Bangladesh's development coach and former first-class cricketer Ashiqur Rahman has tested positive for the dreaded novel coronavirus.

BCB media committee head Mohammed Jalal Yunus told PTI that Rahman is currently being treated at Mugda Hospital here.

"He is experiencing chest congestion. We are hoping for a speedy recovery," said Yunus on Wednesday.

Rahman himself revealed on Tuesday that he has contracted the deadly virus.

"I got the report yesterday (on Monday) and the report says COVID-19 positive," Rahman told 'Cricbuzz' website.

"I didn't understand it at first. I thought I had a swollen tonsil. I had a sore throat at first, then slowly comes fever, then started to have chest pain and went to the doctor and did my test,'' said the former pacer.

Rahman was a member of Bangladesh's 2002 U-19 World Cup squad but never made the transition to the senior team during his cricketing career that lasted six years.

Rahman scalped 36 and 21 wickets in 15 first-class and 18 List A games respectively.

The 33-year-old also served as an assistant coach with the Bangladesh women's team.

More than 16,000 have tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh and 250 deaths have been reported. PTI SSC BS BS