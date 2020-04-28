Bangladesh's tallest man passes away

Bangladesh's tallest man - 24-year-old Jinnat Ali - died on Tuesday after a long battle with brain tumour.

Jinnat, also the world's second tallest man with the height of 8 feet 6 inches, died while receiving treatment at the neurosurgery department of Chittagong Medical College & Hospital on Tuesday, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Born on 1996, Jinnat was diagnosed with brain tumour some five years ago. He, however, refused to go for an operation for the disease, the paper said.

He was also suffering from diabetes and other ailments.

"He was first admitted to the neurology department of CMCH on Sunday. Later, he was placed on life support at the neurosurgery department of the hospital as his condition worsened," Jinnat’s brother Illias Ali was quoted as saying by the paper.

Citing family sources, the paper said that Jinnat's body suddenly started to grow abnormally at the age of 11 and continued to grow further with his age.