Barack Obama says Biden can 'heal' US in dark times

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 14 2020, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 22:45 ist
U.S. President Barack Obama is greeted by Vice President Biden as he arrives for his swearing-in ceremonies on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former US president Barack Obama formally endorsed Joe Biden's White House bid on Tuesday, saying his longtime deputy can unify and "heal" a nation struggling through some of its darkest moments.

"Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery," Obama said in a 12-minute video.

"I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now," Obama said, adding that picking Biden as his running mate in 2008 "was one of the best decisions I ever made."

