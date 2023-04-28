BBC Chairman Richard Sharp quits amid row over loan to Boris Johnson

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp resigned on Friday after an independent report found he breached rules for public appointments in relation to a loan for then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Sharp said he had agreed to a request to stay on until the end of June to give the government time to find his successor.
The country's public appointments watchdog has been investigating the way in which Sharp was selected by the government to chair the broadcaster in 2021.
The report found that while he did breach the government's code for public appointments by failing to disclose a potential conflict of interest, it was also the case that a breach did not necessarily invalidate his appointment.
But Sharp said staying until the end of his four year term would be a distraction from the broadcaster's "good work".
"I have decided that it is right to prioritise the interests of the BBC," Sharp said in a statement.
"I have therefore, this morning, resigned as the BBC chair to the Secretary of State and to the board."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation
DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon
Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30
Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years
Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet
Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration
China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians
Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan