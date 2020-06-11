Beijing city reports first confirmed COVID-19 case in nearly two months

Beijing city reports 1st COVID-19 case in 2 months

 Beijing has confirmed a new coronavirus case on Thursday, Chinese official and ruling Communist Party-backed media reported, the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the capital in nearly two months.

The patient, a 52-year-old man, checked into a clinic on Wednesday due to a fever, according to the official party newspaper People's Daily. The patient said he has not left Beijing or been in contact with anyone who travelled from overseas in the last two weeks, the report said.

